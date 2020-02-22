Mooresville police arrest 3 people after traffic stop uncovers suspected drugs

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Three people face multiple charges after police say they found suspected drugs during an early-morning traffic stop Saturday.

The Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department said an officer patrolling the streets noticed a vehicle with only 1 tail light and a license plate that didn’t match the car it was on.

When the officer pulled the vehicle over, the department said he discovered none of the occupants had a valid license. This caused the trooper to call for a wrecker to impound the vehicle.

Photo//Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department//Facebook

The officer was taking an inventory of what was in the vehicle when the department said he noticed several suspected drugs including what he thought to be methamphatime, marijuana along with a hypodermic needle and three other baggies of different controlled substances.

“This is an example of how a traffic stop for a minor infraction can lead to a great arrest that removes Drugs from our streets,” the department said on a Facebook post. “Great Job K9 Officer Bailey and all the Mooresville Officer who assisted him.”

Jennifer Gardner, Eric Wilson, and Wendy Secrest were all arrested for preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a hypodermic needle.