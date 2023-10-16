MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person who is accused in connection with vehicle break-ins.
Investigators said that there was a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred Sunday night through Monday between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The residents affected were on North Indiana Street and in Hadley Woodland. Residents are asked to check their Ring doorbell footage and other security devices for videos/photos of any suspicious people or vehicles in the area during this timeframe.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective McDaniel at 317-831-3434.