MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person who is accused in connection with vehicle break-ins.

Investigators said that there was a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred Sunday night through Monday between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Photos released by Mooresville Police Department which shows a suspect wanted in vehicle break-ins that occurred Oct. 15 and 16, 2023.

The residents affected were on North Indiana Street and in Hadley Woodland. Residents are asked to check their Ring doorbell footage and other security devices for videos/photos of any suspicious people or vehicles in the area during this timeframe.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective McDaniel at 317-831-3434.