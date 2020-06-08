Monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers is removed from Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS — The Confederate monument at Garfield Park is being removed right now. The monument is dedicated to over 1,600 Confederate soldiers who died while being held as prisoners of war at Camp Morton in Indianapolis.

The grave monument was built in 1912 in the Greenlawn Cemetery, but it was moved to Garfield Park in 1928 following efforts by public officials, active in the KKK, who sought to “make the monument more visible to the public.”

Last week, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced plans to dismantle and remove the monument from its current location.

It’s unclear what will happen to the monument once it is removed.