Monument Circle recreated in gingerbread form

INDIANAPOLIS – Christmas is right around the corner.

But for weeks now, a giant gingerbread house of Monument Circle has been in one Indy home.

Maureen Cornelius has been making these Christmas creations for more than two decades.

Each year, she creates a different design.

Her latest masterpiece is over six feet tall and took her more than 60 hours to complete.

It even features strands of garland and lights, just like the Circle of Lights downtown.

Cornelius says she plans to take it down after New Year’s and then will start thinking about next year’s design.