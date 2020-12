A mailbox to Santa is set up on Monument Circle.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is still time to mail a letter to Santa!

Jolly Old St. Nick has set up his own mailbox on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

You can find it on the east side of the circle facing Market Street.

It will be up until Sunday — just in case you want to send a thank you letter to Santa as well.

When you drop off your letter, make sure it has a return address on it so Santa can send his reply back.