Monticello crews rescue injured worker from 12 feet underground

MONTICELLO, Ind. — Crews with the Monticello Fire Department rescued an injured worker from 12 feet underground Tuesday after they fell in an anaerobic digester.

Shortly before 1 p.m., paramedics with the fire department were called to the site north of Reynolds, Indiana to help a worker with Personified Inc. Waterloo.

MFD said work to complete a new series of anaerobic digesters was underway when a worker was hurt during a fall in a below-grade digester unit.

When crews arrived, the worker was not just 12 feet underground but nearly 100 feet from the nearest access point.

The MFD Technical Rescue Team monitored the air in the belowground, concrete vault area and set up a tripod rope system to remove the injured worker.

The fire department said crews were able to remove the worker from the digester shortly before 2 p.m., and they were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Reynolds Volunteer Fire Department and White County Sheriff’s Department helped at the scene.