Monroe County school board officials discuss school safety ahead of reopening classrooms

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Families are preparing to send children back to schools and some Hoosiers believe it’s dangerous, especially for people of color.

The Indiana State Department of Health reports Black or African Americans make up 11.7 percent of positive cases while making up 9.8 percent of the state’s population.

Shelli Yoder, who is running for Indiana State Senator, discussed racial disparities heading into the 2020-2021 school year. She also spoke with two board members of the Monroe County Community School Corporation.

“I have wondered, have we looked more to hope and optimism than to the numbers in thinking about this plan? I think hope and optimism is good, but I think science is moving us along even more so. So it would be nice to have that leadership,” Yonder said.

The school district made masks mandatory Friday. Governor Eric Holcomb, in his weekly COVID-19 press conference, claimed he would consider a mask mandate if the state’s numbers reflected Florida’s or Texas.