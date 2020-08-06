Monroe County pursuit ends in arrest, drug charges for Tennessee couple

Aubrey E. Davis (left) and Sydney M. Allen (right) (booking photos provided by Indiana State Police)

BLOOMINGTON – Two people from Tennessee are facing drug and resistance charges after leading Indiana State Police (ISP) on a Monroe County chase Wednesday night.

Accordong to ISP, a silver passenger car was seen by officers traveling at a high rate of speed about 5 miles south of Bloomington heading northbound on I-69, just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 5.

ISP said the car’s speed was clocked at 100 mph, and a traffic stop was attempted.

The silver car sped away, driving erratically, and reached speeds of over 140 mph.

Police said the car began dangerously weaving and passing in the median and on the roadway shoulders, before exiting onto 3rd Street.

State police said the pursuing trooper ended the pursuit at that time.

A short time later, another ISP trooper saw the silver car north of Bloomington and the driver fled again, this time southbound on North Griffith Access Road.

According to ISP, the car crashed through a fence at a residence, drove through a field, crashed through a cattle gate and finally crashed through the I-69 boundary fence and became stuck in the mud.

ISP said the driver and passenger exited and surrendered without incident after the car became immobile.

The driver was identified as Aubrey E. Davis, 24, of Clarksville, Tennessee.

The passenger was identified as Sydney M. Allen, 20, also of Clarksville.

Evidence recovered by Indiana State Police

Police found a clear plastic bag of white powder, a large amount of cash, a pill bottle containing 5 different Schedule II pills, and a digital scale.

ISP also found hand-rolled cigars containing marijuana and more Schedule II pills.

ISP said Davis and Allen were taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Davis faces charges including felony possession of cocaine, a Schedule II drug and resisting law enforcement.

Allen faces charges including misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II drug and marijuana.