BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office jailer is recovering after being struck in the head by a man wielding a thermos.
MCSO Jailer Avery Brahaum was conducting a patrol outside of the Monroe County Jail when a man, identified as Christopher Head, struck him in the head with a thermos, MCSO said. The incident occurred around 11:36 a.m. on Saturday.
Brahaum needed to have seven staples applied to a laceration on the back of his head following the incident. MCSO said Head was immediately arrested for battery on a public safety official, which is a Level 5 felony.
Head was transported to the Monroe County Jail where he has also been preliminarily charged with theft and five counts of battery. Head reportedly assaulted multiple people around the B-Line Trail before striking the MCSO jailer.
Several social events were happening around the same time, including the Bloomington Farmers’ Market, lemonade stand day and an art fair.