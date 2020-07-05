Monday Weather

Similar to Saturday afternoon, a couple of isolated showers popped up. Most areas stayed dry but more than an inch fell on the north side of Indianapolis.

Into the evening, the clouds and showers are dissipating.

Today was the 7th time we have hit 90 or above. Four out of the first five days so far in July. And the temperature does not drop below 90 until around sunset Sunday.

Futureview indicates there may be more isolated showers popping up Monday afternoon. The showers might not be in this exact location, but could pop up just about anywhere in central Indiana.

Monday will start warm and muggy. The heat and the moisture are the ingredients for the afternoon pop up showers.

No real changes in the overall weather pattern through Wednesday. Above average temperatures are the rule from coast to coast. Only the Pacific Northwest and Maine are seeing any relief.