Monday is the last day for early voting before Election Day in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday is the last day to vote early ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

In Marion County, voters can cast their early ballots at the City-County Building from 8 a.m. until noon. Monday morning, there were dozens of people outside waiting about two hours before the doors opened.

The Marion County Clerk’s office says as of Sunday night, 211,262 total votes were cast, 93,666 mail ballots sent, 80,951 received, 128,605 in-person early voting, 645 military/overseas received and 1,061 travel boarding received.

The clerk’s office says that is the highest number they’ve ever had in early voting and they had to make adjustments to accommodate that record turn out like increasing the voting hours and adding Lucas Oil Stadium.

Benjamin Gamble was second in line Monday morning and he says he appreciates those changes, especially the increased voting times.

“They’re really convenient ’cause I work 8 hour – or 12 hour shifts now. So, me getting here early this morning is a blessing because I want to get my vote in. Let my voice be heard,” Gamble said.

Gamble says he came early because he knew the lines were going to be long, but he’s happy to see big the big turnout there’s been.

“This year is , I think it’s the most important day to come out and vote for whoever you think is the best person for America. So, voting for me is very important,” said Gamble.

Other locations open today in other counties include:

Fair Oaks Mall on 25th Street in Bartholomew County from 8 a.m. until noon

In Hamilton County; voters can go to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds Annex Building or the Judicial Center from 8 a.m. until noon

Monroe County at Election Central on West 7th street from 8 a.m. to noon.

Madison County, you can vote at the Clerk’s Office from 8 a.m. until noon.

In Morgan County at the Election Office in the basement of the Administration Building and at First Christian Church from 8 a.m. until noon.

In Hendricks County at the Government Center meeting room in Danville from 8 a.m. to 12.

Johnson County from 8:30 a.m. to noon, voters can go to the Johnson County Courthouse on East Jefferson Street.

In Marion County, there will be 187 locations to vote Tuesday. Voters are asked to be sure to bring a valid ID and wear a mask when you go to cast your vote.