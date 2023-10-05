INDIANAPOLIS – Momo the monkey has been captured by authorities after being missing for several hours since Wednesday night on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Momo was found outside of a home at 11:15 a.m. Thursday morning after neighbors spotted him and called 911. Momo also left footprints outside of the home.

Alex, the owner of the monkey, did not want to talk about the incident. However, the owner did state that the monkey is doing well.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is working to do an inspection on the home to ensure the living space is fit for the exotic animal to live there.