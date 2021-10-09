Moment of silence for Center Grove student killed in crash

Greenwood – On Friday night, the Center Grove community had a moment of silence for the student killed in a car crash Thursday night. Before the football game between Center Grove and Lawrence North.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was a 16-year-old, who was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. The passenger in the car was 16-year-old Austin Norris, who died at the scene. Both teens go to Center Grove High School.

A spokesperson for the high school said counselors were on hand for students struggling with the loss. Friday was the last day before Fall Break.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash but, in a statement, said witnesses on scene told them the Volkswagen GT the two teens were in was going fast.