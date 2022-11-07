INDIANAPOLIS — For parents of sick children in the hospital, it can be an overwhelming time. A new space inside Riley Hospital’s Ronald McDonald House is offering relief and relaxation to caregivers.

The beauty bar is now up and running thanks to Carmel mom and salon owner Sarah Pulley. Pulley spent months at the hospital while her daughter, Amelia, fought for her life.

“It’s traumatizing. It’s exhausting,” Pulley said. “You’re in survival mode with it.”

Pulley and her husband spent nearly five months in the hospital while their daughter was in the NICU. “During our stay, my husband and I decided if we survived this experience, we were going to give back in whatever capacity we could,” Pulley said.

When their daughter made a full recovery, the couple wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love she experienced at the Ronald McDonald House.

“We want to share hope and inspiration to other families you can do it,” Pulley said. “There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Pulley teamed up with the staff to open a beauty bar inside the house.

“As a mom, my own experience is, you lose who you are when your child is in the hospital, especially the NICU,” Pulley said. “You give up a lot of control and yourself. We need to remember to put our masks on first before we help others sometimes. So this gives moms or any caregiver the opportunity to take a breath and get back to what they need to do.”

The beauty bar is open one day a month to offer moms a free hair wash, style or scalp massage by a guest services volunteer. The beauty bar is not a full service salon but provides some pampering for caregivers.

They hope to open more days a month in the future if they can recruit more volunteers. If you are interested in becoming a guest services volunteer, click here.