Mobile food unit opening to bring fresh producer to Hoosiers in food deserts

INDIANAPOLIS — Growing Places Indy is an organization that provides produce to Hoosiers in food deserts by offering food stands and markets.

And now, they’re expanding their reach with a new mobile unit called the “Vegabus.”

With the help of generous community members, the organization raised enough money to purchase a bus that will deliver produce to residents in food deserts.

Food deserts are areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthful foods.

The mobile unit will allow Growing Places Indy to reach people outside of their service area.

The Vegabus will be a pay-what-you-can model so every Hoosier has the ability to get the food they need.

Organizers are now moving forward with purchasing a bus that will become the Vegabus. They’re expected to begin using the bus by the end of the month.

Growing places Indy offers a Indy Winter Farmers Market to improve the community’s year-round access to fresh, local food.

The goal is to help bridge the gap between the community, local farmers and food producers.

Growing Places Indy is able to offer so many services to our community through generous donations.