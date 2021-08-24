Mitchell man arrested on child exploitation, child porn, meth charges

LAWRENCE COUNT, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Mitchell man Tuesday on child exploitation, child pornography and meth charges.

Cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led state police on an investigation that resulted in the arrest of 26-year-old Brennan D. Winkler.

Winkler is facing the following charges:

Felony child exploitation (1 count)

Felony possession of child pornography (20 counts)

Felony possession of methamphetamine (1 count)

Misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia (1 count)

Anyone with information related to crimes against children should contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.