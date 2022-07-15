HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck driver from Missouri crashed into an embankment Friday in Henry County while trying to avoid a collision with another semi.

Henry County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 7 a.m. Sunday to mile marker 131 on I-70 for a semi crash. Upon arrival, authorities found a semi-tractor and trailer in the road’s embankment just west of MM 132.

The driver, later identified as Darryl McLucas of Missouri, was trapped in the semi-tractor. Emergency personnel worked for 2 hours to extract the McLucas and he was then flown to an Indianapolis hospital.

An investigation of the crash revealed that another semi tried to merge into McLucas’ lane and did not see the other semi. Police said McLucas then swerved to avoid an accident, which caused him to run off the south side of the interstate as his semi went west through the median.