Silver Alert declared for missing Lafayette girl

INDIANAPOLIS– The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating the disappearance of 8-year-old Luna Puetz.

Luna is described as 4’ tall, 60 lbs with curly, brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a light blue jacket with a fur collar, and black boots with navy shoe strings.

According to LPD, Luna was last known to be at their residence on the 500 block of Lingle Ave. in Lafayette at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Luna is also believed to be in the company of her mother, Andrea Sullivan, 33, who is described as 5’ tall, 120 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. LPD said Sullivan is considered a missing person as well.

Puetz and Sullivan are missing from Lafayette, Indiana which is approximately 63 miles north of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Luna Puetz is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or dial 911.

Andrea Sullivan (left) and Luna Puetz (right) photos provided by Lafayette Police Department