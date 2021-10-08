Search for missing Kokomo woman continues 5 years later

KOKOMO, Ind. — It’s been almost five years since 18-year-old Ka’Rena McClerkin went missing.

Her family and the Kokomo Police Department continue to search for answers.

“She was a beautiful soul,” said Ka’rena’s grandmother, Jerry McClerkin.

Ka’Rena was last seen in the 1000 block of South Washington Street in Kokomo in October of 2016.

While no one has heard from her since, her family and police aren’t giving up hope.

“It’s torn this family to pieces,” Jerry said.

“I can tell you the case has never closed, it’s still active,” said captain Mike Banush with the Kokomo Police Department.

Banush said investigators have been following new leads as recent as two weeks ago.

“We have never given up,” Banush said. “We hope we find her. We can’t guarantee that, but we hope we do. The thing is we know there are people out there that know where she’s at and what happened to her. We just hope those people will come forward.”

Banush would not comment on if there have been or are currently any suspects in this case.

“It’s horrible to tell a mother we still don’t have enough to make an arrest or locate her, and we’ve done that numerous times,” Banush said. “Hopefully one day in the future, we’ll be able to tell her something different.”

Police continues to ask for the community’s assistance in locating Ka’Rena.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the department hotline at 765-456-7017.

You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.