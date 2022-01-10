IMPD seeks help finding missing 51-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public’s help finding a 51-year-old woman.

Dawn Torrence was last seen on Jan. 4 at about 7:30 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

She is described as 4’10″, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

IMPD noted that Torrence uses a wheelchair and “is not expected to be wearing a coat or appropriate clothing for the weather.”

She may be in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or 911.