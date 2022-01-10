IMPD seeks help finding missing 51-year-old woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Missing Indianapolis woman Dawn Torrence

Dawn Torrence (Photo Provided By IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for the public’s help finding a 51-year-old woman.

Dawn Torrence was last seen on Jan. 4 at about 7:30 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

She is described as 4’10″, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

IMPD noted that Torrence uses a wheelchair and “is not expected to be wearing a coat or appropriate clothing for the weather.”

She may be in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

More CBS4 Investigates

Latest News

More News