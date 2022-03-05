JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Martin County, Florida, said they believe a missing woman’s body was found inside her own septic tank overnight.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies worked from Friday night into Saturday morning excavating the backyard of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in her Jensen Beach home while investigating her disappearance.

Detectives said they found a woman’s body in the tank, which was buried four feet underground.

A medical examiner has yet to confirm the body’s identity, but deputies said they “have every reason to believe it is that of Ms. Cole.”

Cynthia Cole (Courtesy of Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

Shortly after finding the body, detectives arrested handyman Keoki Hilo Demich, 34, on second-degree murder charges for his alleged involvement in her death.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still active.