Mimi Blue Restaurant’s Carmel location closing after 4+ years

Carmel, Ind. — Mimi Blue Restaurant’s Carmel location will be closing its doors after an enjoyable 4 and a half years.

Like many other businesses this past year, Mimi Blue Carmel has struggled with decreased sales. The Mimi Blue family stated that they have moved their staff to other locations to ensure continued employment with the restaurant.

“Our valued staff are like family to us and have either been transferred to another Mimi Blue location or were given financial severance. It’s been an extremely difficult decision to close but we are choosing to focus on our other locations and will continue to provide each customer with a memorable experience,” they said.

You can still enjoy the same meatballs and comfort food at their other two locations:

Downtown Indianapolis: 870 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Fashion Mall at Keystone: 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240