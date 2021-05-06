Milwaukee Tool opens new service hub in Greenwood

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A new facility will bring hundreds of jobs to Johnson County.

Milwaukee Tool invested nearly $7 million to lease a 150,000 square-foot building on South Tech Drive in Greenwood. The facility will be for tool repair and warehousing space.

The company plans to bring 450 new jobs to the area by the end of 2025 and has already hired 120 employees.

“We are already involved in working with the community to make sure we have a world-class work environment here and make sure that we are developing the most exceptional talent that we can,” said Shane Moll, president of Milwaukee Tool.

Governor Holcomb pointed to this development as another indication of Indiana’s strong economic momentum.

In addition to the Greenwood facility, the company has manufacturing, distribution and operations facilities in Mississippi and Wisconsin, and has grown from 1,000 U.S employees 10 years ago to nearly 5,900 people.