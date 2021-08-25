Millions proposed for stormwater drainage projects across Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s Department of Public Works hopes city-county councilors will approve two proposals earmarked for $100 million more into stormwater projects over the next several years. That additional money comes from the American Rescue Plan and funding from bonds.

“These have as big a dramatic impact for the quality of life in a neighborhood than say the smoothness of a road,” DPW Director Dan Parker said.

The total stormwater infrastructure plan for 2021-2025 is expected to total more than $300 million. Parker believes this will be welcomed news, especially for neighbors in areas like Broad Ripple and Fountain Square.

“We’re having more and more rain events like your viewers saw today,” Parker said. “It rained for like 30 minutes, but everything gets inundated and the pipes are full of water and we need to get things drained even quicker.”

We ran into some neighbors training for the Arsenal 5K. It’s near east side neighbors like these who will benefit from the money if and when it passes.

“We would greatly appreciate the money because the neighborhood needs it,” Indy Resident Shirley Larner said.

DPW said this money could allow them to optimize both stormwater and wastewater drainage to work more efficiently, even in older parts of the city.

“We’re going to be able to go in and do projects in combined areas where we can separate the storm lines from the sanitary lines so we can drain those neighborhoods faster, and it doesn’t get clogged with the sort of sanitary backup,” Parker said.