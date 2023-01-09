EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Around 4.7 million Fisher-Price sleepers are being recalled again after they were linked to more than 100 infants’ deaths.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves all Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers. The sleepers were initially recalled in 2019 after reports of more than 30 infants dying. Since the original recall, more than 70 additional recalls have been reported, including eight that were reported to happen after the recall announcement.

The issue comes as infants can roll from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. The American Academy of Pediatrics called the product “dangerous” after a Consumer Reports investigation linked the product to 32 infant deaths since 2011.

The sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, and online from September 2009 through April 2019. The CPSC reminds people that it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Anyone with the recalled sleeper should immediately stop using it and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

Anyone with questions can contact Fisher-Price online at Rock ‘n Play recall or www.mattel.com and click on “Recall & Safety” or toll-free at 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.