Millions of Hoosiers eligible for money from state’s Equifax data breach settlement

Close-up of the upper corner of a consumer credit report from the credit bureau Equifax, with text reading Credit File and Personal Identification, on a light wooden surface, September 11, 2017. In September of 2017, a data breach at Equifax exposed the personal information of thousands of customers.

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers affected by the 2017 Equifax data breach are in line for some money.

Attorney General Curtis Hill announced the launch of a new website where Hoosiers can submit claims related to the breach.

The data breach compromised the personal information of 147 million people in the U.S., including nearly 4 million Indiana residents. It included Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, driver’s license numbers and credit card information.

Indiana opted not to participate in a multistate settlement with Equifax in 2019. Instead, the Office of the Attorney General chose to file its own lawsuit, leading to the settlement.

Equifax agreed to pay the state $19.5 million. Hill said the state received more money than states that participated in the $175 million settlement negotiated with the credit-reporting bureau. While most of the money will go to Hoosiers, some of it will be used to administer payments.

Indiana consumers can go here to file a claim. Claims have to be filed by Dec. 16, 2020.

The attorney general noted that many Indiana consumers will receive an email from Do-Not-Reply@IndianaEquifaxClaims.com that says they are eligible for a payment under the terms of the settlement. If you receive an email from Do-Not-Reply@IndianaEquifaxClaims.com, please go to IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and file a claim for a payment.

You can find an FAQ about the settlement here or file a claim here.