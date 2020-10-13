Million Meal Movement kicks off in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide movement kicked off Tuesday aimed at feeding hungry Hoosiers.

This year, the Million Meal Movement is a little different due to the pandemic. Volunteer groups will be much smaller, everyone will be required to wear masks, and social distancing will be enforced. All packing shifts also will take place at their headquarters on the northeast side.

Once at the headquarters, volunteers will weigh, pack and seal dry ingredients. That will be sent to food banks across the state. Organizers tell us more Hoosiers are struggling to put food on the table and they’re turning to food banks for help.

The need is great it really stretches among all economic barriers so everyone can find themselves in this situation but there is still an opportunity for people to get involved 40:24 and help their fellow neighbor,” Nancy Hintz, Million Meal Movement co- founder and executive director said.

There are still shifts available during the week and on weekends. The campaign runs until November 7.