INDIANAPOLIS — The city is investing $1 million into making downtown Indy more enjoyable. This money will help partners like The Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. and Downtown Indy Inc. afford regularly scheduled activities.

Through Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Downtown Resiliency plan, the money can go toward paying local artists and musicians. It will also help Downtown Indy Inc. provide entertainment each weekday during the lunch hours.

“Ping pong, giant Jenga, art projects, creative conversations, other kinds of entertainment during that lunch hour,” Bob Schultz, Interim President at Downtown Indy Inc., said.

Here is a list of activities planned for around the downtown area this summer:

Pride Fest, Christ Church Cathedral’s Strawberry Festival on June 9, Monumental Yoga on June 21, Pattern Magazine’s Fashion Show on June 25, Indiana Dairy Association’s Ice Cream Social on July 14, and The Indy Chicken & Beer Festival on August 6.

The human-scale activities, along with the games, will include art-making. New picnic tables will be added.

The activities will go from 11am to 2pm Monday through Thursday and 11am to 9pm on Fridays.

“People like to be together, especially coming out of the pandemic, people want to find things to do downtown,” Scarlett Andrews, Director of the city’s Department of Metropolitan Development, said. “They need spaces to do it in that are safe, that have regular things going on.”

The Indianapolis Cultural Trail manages Georgia Street, the Canal and Lugar Plaza. The Cultural Trail invites the community Mind Melt Mondays which happen from 7:30pm to 8:30pm on the Canal, Sunrise Yoga on the Canal on Wednesday mornings and Live at the Orange Bridge on Friday nights.

“It’s a great mindful meditation, there’s music, there’s song, there’s birds chirping,” Kären Haley, Executive Director of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, said. “Just a great way for you to experience our city in a new way for free and accessible to everyone.”

The city has also invested in more seating at the Canal and improved lighting along the Canal.