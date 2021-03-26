Miley Cyrus to perform in Indianapolis for NCAA ‘Tribute to Frontline Heroes’

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 31st: In this image released on December 31, Miley Cyrus performs at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

INDIANAPOLIS––Miley Cyrus will perform during the NCAA Men’s Final Four on April 3 as part of the Tribute to Frontline Heroes.

According to a release, the Tribute to Frontline Heroes is a “celebration of frontline workers and their continued service and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The NCAA is inviting workers including the staff of Indiana University Health to attend the performance “in recognition of their tireless work on the frontlines of the pandemic.”

Cyrus is scheduled to perform on Saturday, April 3, during the Capital One Tournament Central show airing on CBS in between the first and second National Semifinal games with frontline heroes in attendance.

Cyrus is supporting her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts, and will perform several of her hits between the two Final Four matchups.

AT&T said fans will also be able to view unique camera angles of the performance through the Final Four App.

Tribute to Frontline Heroes is being presented by Turner Sports, CBS Sports and the NCAA, alongside official NCAA Corporate Champions AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola.