Mild temperatures and rain are in the weekend forecast

So far this year we’ve had five weekend with either rain or snow showers and only three completely dry weekends. We do have rain the forecast for Saturday and Sunday but neither day will be a washout.

February will end mild as we are expecting high temperatures in the 50s this weekend. We’ll have a few widely scattered showers Friday night. Cloudy skies will linger through Saturday, with skies clearing in the afternoon.

Heavier, more widespread rain will spread across the state Saturday night through Sunday. Up to an inch of rain is likely this weekend. The heavy rain combined with ground saturation due to melting snow will cause minor flooding by Sunday evening.

March will start dry and cool with highs in the 40s. We’ll have a couple of dry days before more rain arrives Wednesday. Colder air will move in late next week and we’ll see a chance for snow showers by Friday.

