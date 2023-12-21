Winter starts this evening but the weather still feels like fall. Highs for Friday will climb into the low 50s under a cloudy sky. Rain chances also return on Friday as a low-pressure system out west moves this way. A few light light showers will be possible early in the day but the better chance will come Friday afternoon with more widespread rain falling Friday night.

December has been a very dry month with less than a third of our average monthly rainfall. Clouds and a few spotty showers will continue into Saturday but we will have a several hours of dry time. We’ll also have a cloudy, cool Christmas Eve on Sunday. Expect highs in the 50s this weekend.

Rain chances will increase on Christmas Day but temperatures will stay mild. Highs will be near 60° Monday afternoon. Our daily chance for rain will continue through Wednesday and up to an inch of rain is possible through next week.

Friday will be a mild day with scattered showers.

Heavy rain is likely Friday evening.

We are counting down to Christmas Day.

Expect a daily chance for rain this weekend.

Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.