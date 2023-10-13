We have another very mild afternoon ahead of us as we close out the work week. Temperatures on Friday will rise to the mid and upper 70s in central Indiana. A few locations may even hit 80°.

An area of low pressure along with a cold front will be moving east across the region today. Ahead of it, cloud cover will increase and our rain chances will be rising. Showers and storms are expected Friday evening. If you have Friday night plans, especially outdoors, be prepared for wet weather. Many high school football games may see delays due to storm activity this evening.

The center of the low will pass over the state late tonight into early Saturday. Wrap around rainfall from this system will keep spotty to widely scattered showers in the forecast Saturday. We will be windy and colder tomorrow. High temperatures are expected to only be near 60° early in the day with winds gusting near 30 mph. We’ll be cool and breezy again Sunday but with only an isolated rain chance.

A new warmup gets underway next week as temperatures climb to the mid and upper 60s by mid/late week.