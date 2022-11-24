Happy Thanksgiving! The forecast is in really good shape for the holiday. If you’re heading out to the Drumstick Dash this morning, it will be dry for the race! Temperatures will be in the upper 30s at the start of the race (9 AM). Although clouds will be increasing through the day, temperatures will still rise quickly again into the afternoon. A high temperature of 60° on Thanksgiving would be one of the warmest Indianapolis has seen in recent years. The last time we had a Thanksgiving in the 60s was back in 2015.

Showers are moving in from the southwest. However, as they get closer to Indiana, they are drying up. We will still see rain in the area this evening, but it won’t be a lot. Spotty showers will be possible after 4 PM and then turning widely scattered through the evening. Great news! The rain moves out quickly overnight and we turn dry again for Black Friday.

If you’ll be traveling or shopping on Friday, the passage of a cold front early in the morning will cause temperatures to be cooler than Thanksgiving. However, highs will still make it into the 50s, which is above average for this time of year.

We’re in great shape for the Circle of Lights festivities Friday evening. We will be dry with temperatures in the 40s.

The long holiday weekend closes with scattered showers and windy conditions on Sunday. We are hanging on to the milder air as we close out the month. We could see another day or two in the 60s next week.