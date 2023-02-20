It’s a great start to our week and President’s Day. A cold front passing has been creating a large temperature spread from north to south. We’re much colder in north central Indiana, in the lower 30s, while south central Indiana is in the upper 40s. However, decreasing clouds will be the trend into the afternoon, plus, northwesterly winds will shift west. This will allow for another mild afternoon with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Cooler Tuesday

We’ll have another chance for a few spotty sprinkles Tuesday morning. We’ll still have a lot of sunshine around tomorrow. However, temperatures won’t be quite as warm. A passing cold front in the morning will shift winds back out of the northwest, streaming in a cooler air mass. It will be a breezier day with temperatures only peaking in the mid and upper 40s.

Turning unsettled and very mild

A warm front will bring unsettled weather to the state on Wednesday. That will be a rather wet day with scattered showers starting in the morning and continuing on through the evening, before that system exits early Thursday. Temperatures will be turning very mild as we look to add a couple more sixty degree days to our stats for the year.

Much like last week, we end the work week cold. A potent cold front passing Thursday will send temperatures tumbling. High temperatures on Friday could be as much as 30° colder from where the peak on Thursday.