We’re off to another dry and quiet start across central Indiana. While temperatures are cold this morning, we’re still trending warmer than the mornings before. That trend will be the same with the afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will rise to the mid 50s. Winds will pickup during the afternoon hours with gusts near 20 mph. These winds will be lighter than they were on Monday. Overall, the day will be fantastic. Be sure to take the sunglasses as the skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day.

Temperatures will return to near normal levels tonight as we drop back to the lower 30s by early Wednesday morning. That leads us into the busy travel day ahead of Thanksgiving. Across the country, the weather is rather quiet. No major issues will be impacting travelers on Wednesday. Closer to home, a few showers will start developing to the southwest of Indiana by Thanksgiving Day morning. For us in central Indiana, the holiday will be mainly dry and mild. Rain doesn’t look favorable until we get into the the evening hours on Thanksgiving. Even then, showers will be scattered in nature.

Rain chances continue off and on through the rest of the holiday weekend. However, no day will be a washout and there will be plenty of dry hours to enjoy. The bitter cold air we experienced recently will hold off as we keep the near to above seasonal temperatures around on into next week.