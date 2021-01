Vice President Mike Pence finishes a swearing-in ceremony for senators in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are returning to Indiana Wednesday after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Bartholomew County GOP chair Barb Hackman confirmed that the Pences will be flying into Columbus Municipal Airport on Wednesday after the ceremony.

The Indiana Republican Party said Pence will arrive to greet friends and supporters around 2:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.