Midweek storm could bring messy conditions to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Overall, it was a dry and sunny day with temperatures in the 20s. The next two days will be dry and warmer before a messy storm brings us, well, messy conditions.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper teens with mostly cloudy skies. Areas that had melting snow today could be slick overnight.

Sunday will be warmer compared to Saturday with temperatures in the middle and upper 30s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.

To start off next week, temperatures will top off in the lower 40s which will feel like t-shirt weather after the cold snap we’ve been experiencing. We will have a mix of sun and clouds during the day with temperatures dropping to about freezing overnight.

The next big weather system will come Tuesday into Wednesday and last into Thursday. This is a complex storm with timing and position playing key roles in what type of precipitation we get and how much. There is a good chance we see a lot of rain out of this IF we stay on the warm side of the storm. There is a chance that we will see both rain and snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty right now but this system will have a big impact.

Right now, I have rain on Tuesday, a wintry mix on Wednesday, and a mix to snow on Thursday. Timing and totals are very uncertain.

Behind this storm will be an arctic blast, Friday will be cold with temperatures starting off around zero and only getting into the middle teens.