Midday update: Talking flurries in the forecast, winter-like conditions coming

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 50s and 60s. They will stay there for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers cannot be ruled out. Generally, any showers will produce less than 0.2″ of rainfall. Not everyone will see rain this evening.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s with a few clouds around.

Wednesday looks cloudy but still mild with temperatures in the 60s. We could see some light showers Wednesday night but I think most of us will stay dry. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s.

Thursday will be our transition day into a colder and wetter pattern. We will start off the day dry with temperatures topping off in the 60s. A cold front will come in during the afternoon bringing showers, windy conditions, and tumbling temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Friday looks cool and cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s! Scattered showers are possible during the day.

Saturday and Sunday look blustery and cold. Temperatures will top off in the 30s and 40s. Flurries will be possible as well as a mix overnight both nights. No impacts are expected.