Microsoft set to release Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10; pre-orders start September 22

Microsoft unveiled the release date and price of its latest Xbox console.

The Xbox Series X will cost $499, with the release date set for Nov. 10. Pre-orders will start on Sept. 22.

This week, the company also revealed a lower-cost version of the next-gen console called the Xbox Series S. That console, which lacks a disc drive, will retail for $299. It will also be released on Nov. 10.

Microsoft is offering a financing deal with no upfront cost via Xbox All Access; for the Series X, it costs $34.99 a month for a 24-month term while the Series S will run $24.99 a month.

All Access includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving gamers access to more than 100 games. Other perks of the service include cloud streaming on mobile devices and an EA Play membership.

