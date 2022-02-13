INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Monday, Michigan Street will be closed under I-65 between Davidson Street and Pine Street for pile driving and bridge work.

Michigan will reopen on or after Wednesday evening and is expected to close again February 28 – March 14 for the same reasons. Throughout the close, westbound traffic will be redirected to Vermont Street.

INDOT also announced today Commerce Avenue will be closed at night beginning Monday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m Thursday. This will allow for demolition work between 16th Street and Ludlow Avenue.

According to a statement by INDOT, access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from Ohio Street, Michigan Street and New York Street

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split