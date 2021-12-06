Michigan Street exit to close overnight Tuesday and Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT announced Monday its overnight closure of the Michigan Street exit ramp Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

The 1-70 westbound to I-65 southbound ramp to the Michigan Street exit will close Tuesday and Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m for overhead beam installation.

During closure, motorists will be rerouted to I-65 exits to Meridian Street/Pennsylvania Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street to West Street.

Traffic will be restricted to just one lane to the Michigan exit between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Access to Downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:

Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from New York Street and Michigan Street

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split