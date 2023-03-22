MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — A Miami County man faces charges after an investigation into a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Indiana State Police said the investigation led to a search warrant for a residence in Bunker Hill, Indiana. After the search, state troopers arrested 28-year-old Cody Shanks. He was transported to the Miami County Jail on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

Anyone with additional information related to internet crimes against children is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or make a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.