Metropolitan Development Commission expected to vote on Indiana Convention Center expansion

INDIANAPOLIS – The next vote for the proposed expansion of the Indiana Convention Center in the heart of downtown is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The Metropolitan Development Commission is expected to vote on whether or not to add about 143,000 square feet in what would be the sixth expansion for the center since 1972.

Senior Vice President of Visit Indy Chris Gahl says this is necessary for the industry’s recovery down the line. He says space as it is, isn’t big enough to keep the business they have now, and too small to attract new business.

Gahl says the events they have like the NFL scouting combine, NCAA Men’s Final Four and others are growing and can’t continue to meet here without an expansion.

He also says they’ve done their research and believe the expansion will bring in about $1 billion of future business from groups they had to turn down in the past because they didn’t have enough space.

“We feel very confident that the case we’ve laid out in terms of the need to expand, and the return on investment to expand the Indiana Convention Center for the sixth time in its history is very valid. That remains valid throughout this pandemic. In fact, it’s a reason why we’d recover more quickly,” said Gahl.

Last month city council approved the plan for up to $155 million in bonds to expand.

Currently, the city is able to bid on about 75 percent of the top 250 trade shows but this expansion would bump that up to about 82 percent.

“While the tourism industry is hurting now, we have to be looking towards the future to see how it will recover,” said Gahl.

Visit Indy says more than 330 conventions have canceled due to the pandemic, which is more than $600 million in lost economic impact.

Gahl says the expansion would include a new Hilton Signia hotel and more meeting space.

“In true Indianapolis style, we’ve done our homework. We’ve talked to convention customers. We know that this project will retain, nearly 300 million dollars in convention business. Groups that are literally outgrowing the city and need this, even through the pandemic, to continue meeting here into the future.”

This plan has been in the works since before the pandemic. Gahl says it’s about looking to the future.

“What’s important from our perspective, a non-profit whose driven tourism to Indianapolis since 1923, is to continue to look towards the future. Where do we want to be in 2025? So, while many of our tourism partners are hurting now, it’s our ability to think towards the future that will keep us ultimately healthy.”

That Metropolitan Development Commission meeting is happening at 1 p.m.

According to city officials, after the Metropolitan Development Commission hearing, the next steps are a vote by the Bond Bank Board of Directors and by the Capital Improvement Board. Because this is a major construction project there will be many additional steps moving forward but those two votes are the last of the approvals for the financing of the project.

If all is approved, construction is expected to start by the end of 2022 and finish sometime in early 2025.