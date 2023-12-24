From our family to yours we want to wish you a very Merry Christmas! Hopefully, you have been able to enjoy the nice weather we had today! Highs climbed into the lower 60;s to lower 50’s with mostly sunny skies.

Santa is in for a wild ride tonight. He will be driving in dry conditions through Central Indiana tonight but a Blizzard is waiting for him out west. A foot of snow is possible in Nebraska with wind gusts reaching 50 mph+. Lows will bottom out only in the low 50’s with clouds increasing!

Christmas Day: It’s going to be a wet Christmas day as rain chances increase to 100% in the afternoon. Winds will also ramp up as we could see wind gusts reach 35mph. Timing: The rain will mostly be arriving during the late morning and afternoon hours. Rainfall totals could be anywhere from a quarter of an inch to half an inch. If it were cold enough to support snow, we would see anywhere from 4-6″ of snow.

The week ahead will feature rain chances with temps falling back into the 40’s and 30’s by the end of the week.