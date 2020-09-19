Mentoring program helping Cathedral High School students connect

INDIANAPOLIS – Students at Cathedral High School are leaning on their teachers and each other to learn during this pandemic.



Crossroads Education has teamed up with the high school to offer a peer-to-peer mentor program before and after school hours.

There are 30 upper-classmen tutors for students who find themselves struggling with their classes. Although currently in a pandemic, educators say in-person learning and tutoring is critical for kids who need help.

“Most of the things that make somebody a really good teacher, kids already have, right? So, they have shared language, they have shared life experiences, they care about each other, it’s joyful to serve others, and they know that,” said Kevin Berkopes, the Chief Executive Officer for Crossroads Education.

The partnership also offers tutoring during free periods at school.