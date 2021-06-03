Memorialization ceremony held at Camp Atterbury for 5 killed overseas

EDINBURGH, Ind. — U.S. Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce personnel honored four of their own who were killed by hostile fire in Iraq and Afghanistan by holding ceremonies at Camp Atterbury Thursday.
Those in attendance during the ceremonies also honored Spc. Ross McGinnis, a Medal of Honor recipient killed in Iraq.
“While deployed, our Expeditionary Civilians work together with our soldiers and ensure that all they do is in support of ‘the guy in the green suit,'” said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard Adjutant General. “To memorialize that relationship and to ensure the message that we are a Total Force is shared and understood by all, the AECW Conference Room will be dedicated today to a soldier’s soldier – a young hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for his brothers in arms.”
The four memorialized civilians are:
- Michael Sauro — died Oct. 19, 2016
- Krissie Davis — died June 8, 2015
- Anthony Acerra — died Oct. 29, 2011
- Dr. Maged Hussein — died May 25, 2009
“This ceremony reminds us that in the Army, our people are our greatest asset,” said Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, Army Deputy Chief of Staff. “Active Army, Army Reserve, National Guard and the nearly 300,000 Army Civilians that work across the Army stand together to protect and defend our nation every day. It is the talent and commitment of each individual on the Army team that makes us unstoppable.”