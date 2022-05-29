INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will join the nation Monday in taking a moment to mourn the men and women that have been lost while serving in the United States armed forces.

Several events are planned to give Hoosiers the chance to come together and recognize the holiday as a community.

Below is a list of some of the events happening in and around Indianapolis, along with closures and other changes to public services that will occur in recognition of Memorial Day.

Events:

The New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce will present their Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade tomorrow. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at the Henry County Courthouse in New Castle, Indiana and is followed by the state’s largest Memorial Day parade.

The city of Fishers is asking veterans and the community to come together at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at 10 a.m. for a Memorial Day ceremony. The monument is located at the front of Fishers City Hall.

The first events for the Memorial Day at Crown Hill Cemetery will begin at 10 a.m., with Gatling gun and Civil War cannon demonstrations. other events include walking tours and a concert leading up to the 152nd Memorial Day Ceremony at Historic Crown Hill Cemetery on Indy’s north side.

Starting at 11 a.m., the Department of Veterans Affairs will present at ceremony at the Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana. The service will include speakers, a rifle salute and wreath laying.

The American Legion Post 34 will host a Memorial Day observance ceremony beginning at noon. The Robert E. Kennington American Legion Post 34 is located at 2210 East 54th St. in Indianapolis.

The Grand Run returns to Westfield this Memorial Day with participants in the the 10k and half-marathon taking off at 7 a.m. at the Grand Park Sports Campus. A 5k and special kid’s fun run will also follow. More details are available at the event’s website.

Together We Rise CrossFit plans to host The Murph Challenge, a world-renowned workout aimed at uniting the community. The event honors the life and legacy of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005. It will also raise money for the Lt. Michael Murphy Foundation. The workout begins at 9 a.m. and will include music and a cookout.

Closures/changes to service:

All locations of the Indianapolis Public Library system will be closed Monday.

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Monday, and resume normal hours on Tuesday.

IndyGo reminds riders that all routes, including IndyGo Access paratransit services, formerly known as Open Door, will run on a Sunday schedule tomorrow.

Indianapolis DPW also reminds Marion County residents that trash and recycling service will operate on a slide schedule this week due to no pickup on Monday.