Meijer’s face mask mandate goes into effect July 20

INDIANAPOLIS – Meijer is joining several retailers this week in announcing a mask requirement for shoppers.

The retail chain said the requirement goes into effect Monday, July 20.

The requirement is in addition to Meijer locations where executive orders already mandate masks or face coverings in public.

Customers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask are exempt, the company said.

Meijer said customers who don’t want to go inside a store can use home delivery or curbside pickup. The retailer has 253 locations in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.

Walmart, Best Buy, Kroger and CVS are among the retailers announcing mask mandates this week.