Meijer seeks local artists to partner on culturally-inspired product collection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer released an announcement earlier in the week that they had plans to launch a special collection of products in their stores in 2023 that features art by local artists inspired by diverse outlooks and communities.

The collection, called “Collection of Voices,” will have art featured on products such as stationery and home decor, sold specifically in celebration of cultural events starting in 2023: Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Pride Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and local inspiration. Artists must live in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and/or Wisconsin in order to qualify.

“At Meijer, we want our products and business partners to reflect our communities, customers and team members,” said Peter Whitsett, Meijer executive vice president of merchandising and marketing, in a press release. “That’s what makes this collection so special. Our customers will see perspectives both similar to and different from their own reflected through art on products they can bring into their homes.”

Sales from the collection will benefit nonprofit organizations, and selected artists featured on the products will receive a monetary prize and partner with Meijer to identify nonprofits to benefit from the sales.

Artists must submit their work for consideration by November 7 online.