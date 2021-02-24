Meijer asks Hoosiers 60 years and older to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines directly through retailer

INDIANAPOLIS — Meijer is encouraging Hoosiers 60 years and older to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines through its registration process.

The retailer will have 64 vaccine clinics at Meijer stores across the state this week, including several large-scale clinics in the Indianapolis area. At those larger clinics, Meijer’s pharmacy teams are expected to vaccinate up 1,200 people in a day.

These clinics are not available for walk-in patients. Everyone must make an appointment. Meijer says doses and appointment times are still available for the week.

If you are eligible to receive the vaccine, Meijer asks you to text COVID to 75049 or go online at clinic.meijer.com.

Once you are registered, Meijer will contact you directly with a day and time once an appointment window is confirmed.

Meijer says this week’s aggressive vaccine schedule in Indiana is possible through the expansion of its federal partnership, allowing the retailer to receive doses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) directly for use in Indiana.